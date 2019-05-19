80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect shot by employee after attempting to rob convenience store

4 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, May 19 2019 May 19, 2019 May 19, 2019 11:43 AM May 19, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - A man has been shot by an employee of a convenience store after attempting to rob it.

According to BRPD, a male suspect attempted to rob the Neighbors Food Mart on 2879 Dougherty Dr around 8 a.m Sunday morning. An employee of the store then shot the suspect.

The alleged robber was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

So far this is all the information available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days