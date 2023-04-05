Latest Weather Blog
Suspect shot after lengthy standoff with Baton Rouge police
UPDATE: Police said in a statement that Cameron Shorter, 27, was shot by police after a three-hour standoff.
BRPD said Shorter stepped out of his car armed with a gun. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were released.
-----
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken away in an ambulance after a lengthy standoff with police in a shopping center just off Florida Boulevard.
The situation first unfolded around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Florida Boulevard, sources said. Photos showed the parking lot roped off by police.
Sometime after 5 p.m., witnesses reported hearing gunfire and then saw what appeared to be the suspect being loaded into an ambulance. Sources said the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the suspect's original charges stem from a shooting that happened last month.
This is a developing story.
