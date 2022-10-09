66°
Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday

Saturday, October 08 2022
BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.

BRPD said the officer returned fire, and the suspect was struck. The officer was not hit by gunfire but suffered minor injuries, sources said. 

Photos showed a swarm of police officers outside the apartment building late into the night Saturday.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting. 

