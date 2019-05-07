75°
Suspect's brother arrested in shooting death of Biloxi officer
HARRISON COUNTRY, Miss - Reports say the brother of the man accused of killing a Biloxi police officer has also been arrested on charges related to his death.
According to WLOX, 21-year-old Davian Atkinson is charged with accessory after the fact for the death of Officer Robert McKeithen. He was booked into the Harrison Country Jail late Monday night following the arrest of 19-year-old Darian Atkinson.
Darian is charged with capital murder in McKeithen's death. Authorities say Darian shot the officer outside police headquarters Sunday night.
