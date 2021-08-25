80°
Suspect reportedly shot by law enforcement in Baker neighborhood
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving ATF agents and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies.
The gunfire was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday on McHugh Lane in Baker. Sources said a suspect was shot by law enforcement after approaching officers with a gun.
The suspect was shot in the leg. No other details related to that person's condition were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
