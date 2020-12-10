Suspect ran after being shot by West Baton Rouge deputy, arrested after overnight search near levee

BRUSLY - A shooting suspect ran away after being wounded by a sheriff's deputy, leading to an overnight search on the west side of the Mississippi River.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Cedric Hinton was involved in another shooting that happened earlier that night on Red Hat Lane, in an unincorporated part of Brusly. The person hurt in that shooting is expected to survive.

Deputies responded to that shooting reportedly saw the suspect's vehicle fleeing the area and pursued. Hinton eventually pulled a gun on deputies and refused to drop the weapon according to the sheriff's office.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said a deputy then shot Hinton in the arm, and he ran away on foot. A search ensued along the levee north of Red Hat Lane, with officers from BRPD, Louisiana State Police, and Addis Police assisting.

Hinton was booked into the West Baton Rouge Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault by drive-by shooting.

Per department protocol, the deputy who shot Hinton is on leave while the shooting is investigated.