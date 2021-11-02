Suspect pleads not guilty in multi-parish shooting spree that killed state trooper

GONZALES - A man accused of killing two people, including a state trooper, in a shooting spree that spanned three different parishes pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges Tuesday.

Matthew Mire pleaded not guilty in Ascension Parish, where he's charged with killing Pamela Adair—who Mire knew prior to the shooting—and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert. Deputies said Mire shot Gaubert inside his parked police vehicle near Adair's home before going to the house and opening fire on Adair and another man inside.

His charges in that parish include two counts of first-degree murder. Mire, who's currently being housed at the Angola state prison, is also facing charges in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.

The crime spree started in Livingston, where Mire allegedly shot two people and stole a truck and another firearm which was used in the killings. After the shootings in Ascension and Livingston parishes, Mire drove to East Baton Rouge where he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a state trooper and then led State Police on a day-long manhunt near Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Prosecutors in Ascension Parish have said there's a "strong likelihood" they'll pursue the death penalty. Mire is due back in court Nov. 9.