Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of East Feliciana School Board member

BATON ROUGE - A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of East Feliciana School Board member Broderick Brooks.

On Friday, Jacquez Griffin pleaded to guilty to charges of manslaughter and armed robbery.

Brooks was found dead in his car in May 2016 after it rolled into a fire hydrant and had been idling in a yard on Wenonah Street for hours. A bullet had torn through his left arm and then all the way through his chest, hitting his heart and both lungs, his autopsy showed.

Investigators were able to get a warrant to search the home of Jacquez Griffin, a 19-year-old who lived with his mother on Chippewa Street about five blocks away from where Brooks was shot. They found a damaged gun and holster hidden in the lining of a suitcase, according to their reports.

Investigators also found that Griffin had posted a picture on Facebook that showed Brooks standing in front of Griffin’s home two weeks before Brooks was killed, a report said.

On May 27, 2016, State Police notified Baton Rouge detectives that a comparison of a DNA sample taken from Brooks’ body had matched a person already in the DNA database, police reports said. It matched Griffin’s DNA, which was on file because of a previous conviction, state police reports said.

Detectives said in their reports that Griffin confessed to the crime and acknowledged that the gun investigators found was the weapon he used to kill Brooks.

Griffin's sentencing is set for December 1, 2017.