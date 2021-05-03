85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect allegedly fled with 4-month-old after deadly double shooting in Baker

BAKER - A man drove off with his 4-month-old child in tow after shooting two people Monday morning, according to sheriff's deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded to the area of 2000 Richmond Street around 11:30 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call. 

Sources told WBRZ that two people were killed. Deputies believe the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. 

The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith, also took his 4-month-old from the scene and fled the area in a Blue Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows.

No other details on what led to the shooting were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

