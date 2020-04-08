Suspect leads police on lengthy pursuit from EBR Parish to Pointe Coupee

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say when a Government Street area businesses' security alarm went off early Wednesday morning, they responded and ended up pursuing a suspect as far as Pointe Coupee Parish.

Police say they responded to the alarm around 1:30 a.m., which was within the 5100 block of Government Street.

After arriving on scene, authorities ended up behind the vehicle of a suspect who refused to pull over.

They pursued the driver until Pointe Coupee Parish, which is where the driver was finally apprehended.

At this time additional information in relation to this incident is pending.

This article will be updated as police continue to respond to the incident.