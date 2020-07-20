80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect involved in deadly park shooting now in custody

Sunday, July 19 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ROADS - A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting is in police custody as of Sunday evening. 

New Roads police say Arrington Lemay turned himself in to authorities around 6:20 p.m., Sunday.

This was after police discovered that an unidentified person had been fatally shot in the neck Saturday night at Emmit J. Douglas Park, which is near Bayou Run Drive and 10th Street in New Roads. 

Police say the victim died at the scene.

Shortly after discovering the victim's body, police informed the public about their search for Lemay.

As of Sunday, Lemay is behind bars on charges of second-degree murder and for being in possession of a gun in a firearm free zone. 

No other details regarding the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting have been released at this time. 

