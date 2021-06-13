Suspect in triple shooting outside Lafayette police station was shot hours later in West Baton Rouge

Shooting scene at Lafayette PD (photo via KATC)

WEST BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of shooting three people outside a police station in Lafayette was captured after someone shot him on I-10 in the capital area.

The Acadiana Advocate reports Artella Andrus, 22, was wounded after an unknown shooter opened fire on his vehicle along I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday night. He survived and was later taken into police custody.

Lafayette Police said the shooting happened after Andrus shot three people in the parking lot of a police station around 8:15 p.m. that same night. Three other people were involved in that shooting but were uninjured.

Investigators believe the victims had left a nearby apartment on foot and were walking near the police department when Andrus drove by and shot at them.

No officers were involved in the shooting, and the three hurt are expected to survive.

Andrus is facing six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Officials are still investigating both shootings in Lafayette and West Baton Rouge.