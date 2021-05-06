76°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in Texas campus officer killing captured
Trending News
LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech University officials say a student sought in the shooting death of a campus police officer at police headquarters has been captured.
University officials issued an alert around 9:35 p.m. Monday saying they've lifted a campus lockdown that was ordered after the shooting. No other details were immediately given.
A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.
University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.
During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kim Mulkey's contract to be finalized Thursday
-
LSU Board of Supervisors to meet with Presidential finalists Thursday
-
Overturned milk truck on I-110 S, disabled truck on I-10 W at...
-
President Biden to visit Lake Charles Thursday
-
People gather for Cinco de Mayo as more become vaccinated, mask mandate...
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76