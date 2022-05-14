Suspect in standoff with deputies on W Chalfont Drive; one victim in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a standoff on W Chalfton Drive Saturday afternoon where a suspected shooter barricaded themselves inside a home after shooting one person.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of W Chalfont Drive. One victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies have a perimeter set up at the scene while they work to get the suspect to exit the home.

This is a developing story.