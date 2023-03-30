Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in standoff with deputies after gunfire along Gardere Lane; nearby school on lockdown
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is reportedly refusing to come out of an a apartment along Gardere Lane after firing shots at a bail bondsman Thursday afternoon.
The standoff was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Gardere Lane, between Highland Road and Burbank Drive. Officials say deputies were initially called to assist a bail bondsman who was trying to detain someone.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, fired a shot at the bail bonds agent.
A message sent out to families Thursday afternoon said that nearby St. Jude the Apostle School was entering a "soft lockdown."
"Due to a disturbance on Gardere, we are in a soft lockdown. Students are safely in classes. Our on campus sheriff is monitoring the situation. Parents and students are not allowed to enter or exit the buildings at this time. We will update again before dismissal."
No injuries have been reported at this time.
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
