Suspect in stabbing at Mississippi casino arrested

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 14 2017 Nov 14, 2017 November 14, 2017 8:41 PM November 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NOLA.com

BILOXI, Miss. - Federal marshals have arrested a Mississippi man sought for a stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel.
  
Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said Tuesday that marshals arrested 29-year-old Hallis Wayne Russ Jr., of Vancleave, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Brandi Delaine Ratliff, of Louisville, at the home of an acquaintance.
  
The Sun Herald reports Russ faces an aggravated assault charge for stabbing a man during an argument in the casino's valet area about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The injured man was treated for wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.
  
De Back says Ratliff faces a charge of accessory after the fact for allegedly picking up Russ after the assault.
  
Russ and Ratliff are being held on $250,000 and $25,000 bond respectively. It was unknown if either has an attorney.

