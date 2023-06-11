Suspect in shooting that left one dead in Hammond now in custody, police say

UPDATE: Malik Andrews was taken into custody by Hammond Police around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a Hammond venue early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to The Livin Room on Nashville Avenue, near North Morrison Boulevard, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man lying in the ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Tykerstien Lusk of Springfield.

A witness was able to identify one of the offenders as 19-year-old Malik Andrews of Hammond. A warrant has been issued for Andrews for one count of First Degree Homicide and one count of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident or the offenders is asked to contact Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 227-5739.

This is an ongoing investigation.