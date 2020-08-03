89°
Suspect in possibly stolen car led police on chase along I-10 with kids in tow
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in police custody after a chase ended up on the interstate late Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the pursuit began on Nottingham Street and made its way onto I-10 eastbound. It came to an end on the interstate near Perkins Road shortly before 11 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Only left lane open on I-10 E at Perkins. Delays start at Washington. pic.twitter.com/0JUskvClZY— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 3, 2020
Police said the chase involved a vehicle possibly stolen out of West Baton Rouge.
One person is in custody at this time. Children were inside the vehicle at the time, according to BRPD.
