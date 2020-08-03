Suspect in possibly stolen car led police on chase along I-10 with kids in tow

BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in police custody after a chase ended up on the interstate late Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the pursuit began on Nottingham Street and made its way onto I-10 eastbound. It came to an end on the interstate near Perkins Road shortly before 11 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Only left lane open on I-10 E at Perkins. Delays start at Washington. pic.twitter.com/0JUskvClZY — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 3, 2020

Police said the chase involved a vehicle possibly stolen out of West Baton Rouge.

One person is in custody at this time. Children were inside the vehicle at the time, according to BRPD.