Suspect in officer-involved shooting, pursuit identified

PORT ALLEN - State Police identified the man in a Wednesday night police chase and officer-involved shooting as Devonte Stewart.

Investigators said shortly before 10 p.m., Stewart was stopped by Southern University Police at Totty Hall dorms where he had been banned. When officers attempted to stop him, police said Stewart rammed his vehicle into a police car. At least one officer exchanged gunfire as he drove off, authorities said. Stewart was shot in the gunfire. No one else was shot or injured.

Stewart was chased on I-10, over the river and into West Baton Rouge Parish where it ended as Stewart was taken into custody just west of the La. 415 exit. The interstate was closed briefly as police worked the scene. A man identified as Stewart by friends recorded a video message of him being chased. Click HERE to read more and see the video.

State Police are handling the investigation since it involves officers firing their weapons. Troopers said additional information will not be released until Friday.

Southern released a statement shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, revealing the officer involved is on administrative leave.

"The campus is secure and the University is committed to providing a safe living and learning environment for its faculty, staff, and students," a Southern spokesperson wrote in a news release.

