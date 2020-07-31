Suspect in hours-long standoff with SWAT team identified

BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.

The man, who has been identified as John C. Nettles, ran into his house in the 12200 block of Lovett when deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say his warrants are drug and weapon-related.

Nettles was finally taken into custody around 2 a.m.

This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the incident.