83°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in hours-long standoff with SWAT team identified
BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.
The man, who has been identified as John C. Nettles, ran into his house in the 12200 block of Lovett when deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m.
Authorities say his warrants are drug and weapon-related.
Nettles was finally taken into custody around 2 a.m.
This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview with Kelley Stein, Principal, Lukeville Elementary for 'Stuff the Bus' school...
-
LSU to play conference-only schedule
-
Isaias elevated to hurricane status
-
Police: Two shot on Monroe Ave. Thursday night
-
New restaurant near Tiger Stadium 'cautiously optimistic' following SEC announcement