83°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect in deadly Times Square crash pleads not guilty
Trending News
NEW YORK - A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk, killing a woman and injuring 22 other people, has pleaded not guilty.
Richard Rojas was arraigned Thursday in the May 18 melee on murder and attempted murder charges. His lawyer had no comment afterward.
Police say the U.S Navy veteran steered his SUV onto the sidewalk and hit the gas. He told police he'd been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogen PCP.
According to prosecutors, Rojas said he wanted to "kill them all."
A survivor's mother sat in the courtroom and cried during the arraignment.
Rojas has several prior criminal cases. He pleaded guilty shortly before the Times Square crash to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on someone.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Masked burglars try to break into ATM using crowbars, chains &...
-
Louisiana awaits Governor's Monday afternoon COVID announcement
-
Our Lady of the Lake welcomes volunteer healthcare workers Monday
-
News 2 Geaux: Shooting suspect remains hospitalized
-
News 2 Geaux: Local hospitals make adjustments for influx of COVID patients