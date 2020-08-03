88°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect taken into custody on I-10 after pursuit with Baton Rouge police Monday
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in police custody after a chase ended up on the interstate late Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the pursuit began on Nottingham Street and made its way onto I-10 eastbound. It came to an end on the roadway near Perkins Road shortly before 11 a.m.
One person is in custody at this time. There is no word on charges for that person at this time.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect taken into custody on I-10 after pursuit with Baton Rouge police...
-
St. Helena Parish schools prepare for first day of Fall 2020 classes
-
Audit of EBR City-Parish reveals lack of paperwork, challenges with theft
-
Motorcycle dealership looking for new hires during virus pandemic
-
YMCA unable to offer distance learning program, looking for change to state...