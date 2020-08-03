Suspect taken into custody on I-10 after pursuit with Baton Rouge police Monday

BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in police custody after a chase ended up on the interstate late Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the pursuit began on Nottingham Street and made its way onto I-10 eastbound. It came to an end on the roadway near Perkins Road shortly before 11 a.m.

One person is in custody at this time. There is no word on charges for that person at this time.

This is a developing story.