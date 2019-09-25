Suspect in custody after multi-parish chase ends along I-12

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A person has been arrested after leading police on a chase through two different parishes late Tuesday morning.

A state police spokesperson says the chase began after troopers tried to make a stop for a traffic violation on I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish. The pursuit extended onto I-12 and crossed over into Livingston around 11 o' clock.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after but has not been identified at this time.