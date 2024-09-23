Suspect in August interstate shooting taken into custody; was on probation for separate crimes

HAMMOND — A man accused of attempted murder in an August shooting on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish was on probation for unrelated crimes before he was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued, deputies said Monday.

Bronze Williams, 35, faces one count of attempted murder. Williams is currently being held in the Orleans Parish jail after being taken into custody by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole officers on Friday after being placed for unrelated theft and burglary charges.

The Aug. 30 shooting that Williams is accused of happened around 4 a.m. while a St. Tammany Parish man was driving westbound on I-12 between the Pumpkin Center and DPS Weight Station exits.

The man reported hearing three shots followed by the sliding glass of his pickup truck’s rear windshield shattering and feeling numbness in his right arm, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said. When the man realized he had been shot, he said he saw a vehicle exiting Pumpkin Center through his rearview mirror. The man then continued driving into Livingston Parish where he pulled into a gas station to contact authorities.

The man was treated and released from an area hospital that same day, deputies added.

A tip eventually led detectives to Williams, who alluded to road rage as a potential motive.