Suspect in attack on boy at Mall of America held on $2M bail

1 hour 53 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 April 16, 2019 2:35 PM April 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America said little during his first court appearance.
  
Emmanuel Aranda is charged with attempted premediated first-degree murder in Friday's attack. Police say Aranda told them he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill" and chose the boy at random.
  
Aranda appeared behind a glass partition Tuesday in a courtroom at the Hennepin County jail. Asked by the judge whether he had any questions, he said, "Not at all."
  
Aranda's bail was kept at $2 million and an omnibus hearing was set for May 14.
  
Stephen Tillitt, an attorney appearing for the victim's family, said the child remains in critical condition
