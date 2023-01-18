Suspect in 2016 deputy slaying found competent for trial

Photo: WWL

GRETNA - Court-appointed doctors say a man arrested in connection with the death of a Louisiana sheriff's deputy is competent to stand trial.



New Orleans news outlets report that 20-year-old Jerman Neveaux was in court Wednesday.



At the hearing in the suburban New Orleans city of Gretna, state district Judge Conn Regan expressed displeasure that the doctors' report wasn't given to defense attorneys until Tuesday afternoon. He granted a defense motion to submit more medical reports and set a new hearing for Aug. 2.



Neveaux is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in last year's shooting death of 50-year-old Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy David Michel.



Neveaux pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on April 13. The defense has said Neveaux suffered from lead poisoning as a child.