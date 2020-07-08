Latest Weather Blog
Suspect identified, charged in multiple armed robbery cases throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- A suspect has been identified and arrested in a joint investigation involving an armed robbery that took place at a gas station on Coursey Boulevard in June.
Montrell Dewayne Augustus, 20, was charged in several armed robberies following an investigation led by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives and the Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday, July 8.
Authorities began the search for the armed robbery suspect following reports of a man entering an On the Run gas station with a handgun, demanding money from the clerk.
Augustus was charged with the following:
- Armed robbery of a convenience store in the 5500 block of Bluebonnet (April 7, 2020)
- Armed robbery of a convenience store in the 12900 block of Coursey Blvd (June 16, 2020)
- Armed robbery of a convenience store in the 5500 block of Bluebonnet (June 29, 2020)
- Armed robbery of a convenience store in the 5300 block of N. Flannery (June 30, 2020)
