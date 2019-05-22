90°
Suspect fatally shot by store clerk during attempted armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man has died after he was shot while trying to rob a convenience store over the weekend.
According to BRPD, 31-year-old Rico Clayton Jr. attempted to rob the Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday. Police said a store clerk pulled out a gun and shot Clayton, leaving him critically injured.
The attacker was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died Monday morning.
No other details about the incident have been released at this time.
