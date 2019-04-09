64°
Suspect facing intimidation charge following threatening phone call
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of threatening a witness in a home invasion investigation.
On March 21, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were contacted by the victim who said she was threatened by a man identified as Jarvis Dunn. According to the arrest report, Dunn allegedly called the victim and told her to stop speaking to law enforcement about a home invasion that happened on December 28, 2018.
After speaking with Dunn over the phone, the victim said she feared for her life.
Dunn was arrested and is facing an intimidation charge.
