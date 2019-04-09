64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect facing intimidation charge following threatening phone call

3 hours 2 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 April 09, 2019 5:43 AM April 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of threatening a witness in a home invasion investigation.

On March 21, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were contacted by the victim who said she was threatened by a man identified as Jarvis Dunn. According to the arrest report, Dunn allegedly called the victim and told her to stop speaking to law enforcement about a home invasion that happened on December 28, 2018.

After speaking with Dunn over the phone, the victim said she feared for her life.

Dunn was arrested and is facing an intimidation charge.

