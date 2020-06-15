Suspect dropped wallet, flees after discharging deputy's gun in fight outside BR Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A sheriff's deputy's gun was discharged when a suspect in a shoplifting incident attempted to grab the weapon from its holster, authorities said Monday.

Gabriel Nicole Francis, 31, is wanted for attempted first degree murder of a police officer, resisting an officer, disarming a police officer, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and battery of a police officer.

Sheriff's deputies said Francis was in a scuffle with a deputy and store employee who were investigating a theft complaint. In new information released Monday evening, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Francis was seen in the Cortana area Walmart switching tags for items and attempting to leave the store without paying for them. When confronted, Francis became combative and started to fight with the deputy, authorities said.

Eyewitnesses said Francis was on top of the deputy attempting to remove the deputy’s holstered handgun causing it to fire while in the holster. This occurred while staff also attempted to assist the deputy in gaining control of Francis, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Francis ran away amid the chaos that followed the noise of the gunshot but dropped his wallet while fleeing.

Video posted on social media recorded what sounded like a single gunshot followed by screams and people running from the parking lot.

No one was struck by the bullet, and no injuries were reported.

Francis was wanted as of Monday evening and had not been captured.