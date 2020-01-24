Suspect drags police officer from car during traffic stop

Jamon Evans

BATON ROUGE - According to a police report, a traffic stop went wrong when a suspect who tried to evade arrest ended up dragging a police officer from his car.

On Thursday evening, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was conducting a proactive patrol of an area near Bogan Walk that's commonly known as 'Easy Town.'

He noticed a red Hyundai sedan tinted darker than the legal limit allows and featuring a license plate cover that hid the plate's expiration date.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, he discovered that the driver, 24-year-old Jamon T. Evans, had an active bench warrant through the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for burglary and theft.

But when the officer tried to place Evans under arrest, he said Evans did get out of the vehicle but eventually refused to comply.

An official report describes Evans fighting the officer in an attempt to get back into the car's driver seat, and after successfully making his way there, hitting the gas while the officer was still partially in the car. The officer's right leg was dragging along the pavement and he reports being afraid that Evans would run him over.

At this point, another police officer arrived on scene and quickly jumped into action; the two were able to force Evans out of the vehicle and tase him.

After arresting Evans, police say they located two illegal items in his car, straws used to sniff drugs and a small zip lock bag containing 1.8 grams of crystal meth.

Evans was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, hate crimes, possession of schedule two drugs and being a fugitive from justice.