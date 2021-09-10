Suspect dies, 2 officers wounded in shooting

BYRON, Ga. - Authorities have identified the man who they say shot two Georgia police officers before he was killed by officers returning fire.



Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson says 31-year-old Rainer Tyler Smith died in the exchange of gunfire early Monday.



Ricketson says Smith fired on Byron police officers James Wynn and William Patterson as they entered his house through the back door about 2:30 a.m.



Ricketson says officers returned fire, striking and killing Smith. He says Wynn and Patterson had first knocked on the front door and announced themselves, then went to the back when no one answered.



Ricketson says Smith lived at the home in the central city of Fort Valley with his 33-year-old girlfriend and their 1-month-old infant.



Byron police Lt. Bryan Hunter said Officer James Wynn underwent surgery for a gunshot to his left arm but is expected to recover fully. Byron police Officer William Patterson was also injured in the left arm and was treated at a hospital and released.