Latest Weather Blog
Suspect dead, 3 children fatally shot in attack at Tennessee school
UPDATE: ABC News is reporting that three children are dead.
This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.
------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.
The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, where students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.
The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
Trending News
The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.
The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
Non-profit 'It Takes A Village' serves community one last time; closing after...
-
Two BRPD officers dead after police helicopter crashed in Erwinville while pursuing...
-
LSU Greek Life partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for...
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover