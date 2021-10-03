Suspect charged in shooting death of St. Louis County officer

GREEN PARK, Mo. - An 18-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a St. Louis County, Missouri, police officer during an early hour exchange of gunfire that wounded the suspect.



Prosecutors on Thursday charged Trenton Forster with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old officer Blake Snyder while Snyder was responding to a report of a disturbance.



Forster was wounded by another officer and prosecutors say he's hospitalized in stable condition.



Forster and the officer who shot him are white, as was Snyder.



Police say Forster began shooting almost as soon as officers responded to a disturbance in the middle-class neighborhood in Green Park. They say the gunfire struck Snyder and then the second officer fired at Forster and wounded him.



Court records show Forster is from St. Louis.