Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Police say they have captured a Mississippi man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Biloxi police officer.
Gulfport Police Sgt. James Griffin says Darian Tawan Atkinson was captured Monday evening in Wiggins. He’s wanted for capital murder in the slaying of Biloxi Patrolman Robert McKeithen. The officer was shot Sunday in a parking lot outside the Biloxi police station, launching an intensive manhunt on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
A police station surveillance camera took a picture of a man that Griffin says was later identified as Atkinson through tips and interviews. The picture was taken before officials say Atkinson shot McKeithen.
Biloxi Police John Miller handed the investigation to Gulfport police, saying it was better that a different agency investigate the death of a Biloxi officer.
