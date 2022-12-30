Suspect captured after evading arrest, standoff with deputies at Hammond apartment complex

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man wanted on myriad charges was taken into custody Friday night after a standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said at 9:24 p.m. Friday that the unidentified suspect was arrested after an approximately hour-long standoff at an apartment complex off Woodlands Drive in Hammond.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the sheriff's office said a Special Response Team was able to enter the residence and apprehend him.

There were numerous warrants out for the man's arrest on various offenses, including drug charges, violent crimes and theft, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies attempted to arrest the suspect earlier Friday when he evaded arrest.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the man's identity or the exact charges he faces.

This is a developing story.