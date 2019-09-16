Suspect buys electronics from Walmart using stolen credit card, goes back for 2 TVs

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of purchasing electronics from a local Walmart using a stolen credit card.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the male entered the College Drive Walmart on August 6 and bought an unknown amount of electronics with a credit card that was allegedly stolen.

Deputies say after making the purchase, he put two TVs in his shopping cart and left the store without paying for them.

Officials believe the suspect left the parking lot in a red vehicle.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact (225) 389-5064.