Suspect arrested in University of Chicago threat

CHICAGO - Federal authorities say a suspect is in custody related to a threat at the University of Chicago that led to the school canceling all classes and activities scheduled for Monday on its main campus.



Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago, says the individual is in federal custody and that charges are pending "in connection with the threat at the University of Chicago."



He provided no additional details.



The university said in a statement Sunday night that an online threat from an unknown person mentioned the quad, a popular gathering place, and 10 a.m. Monday.