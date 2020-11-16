43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested in University of Chicago threat

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 30 2015 Nov 30, 2015 November 30, 2015 12:34 PM November 30, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

CHICAGO - Federal authorities say a suspect is in custody related to a threat at the University of Chicago that led to the school canceling all classes and activities scheduled for Monday on its main campus.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago, says the individual is in federal custody and that charges are pending "in connection with the threat at the University of Chicago."

He provided no additional details.

The university said in a statement Sunday night that an online threat from an unknown person mentioned the quad, a popular gathering place, and 10 a.m. Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days