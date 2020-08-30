87°
Suspect arrested in Louisiana death of transgender woman
GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A suspect is in custody in Louisiana for the slaying of a transgender woman found dead last month in a rural part of St. Helena Parish, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies arrested Lynette Muse on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shakie Peters, The Advocate reported. No motive has been released. It’s unknown if Muse has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.
Peters, 31, was found near Amite. She is one of two transgender women killed in the area in July.
Authorities said more arrests are pending.
