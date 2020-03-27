72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect arrested in fatal Shreveport double shooting

Monday, November 21 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

SHREVEPORT - Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of two people in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

25-year-old Arthur Anderson was arrested Sunday and faces two counts of second-degree murder.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified victims as 37-year-old Huey Leonard and 27-year-old Ashley Williams.

Police found the couple Saturday night inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Investigators say the car was forced off the road before the shooting.

Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams died at the hospital a short time later.

Anderson's bond has been set at $750,000.

Online jail records do not list an attorney for him.

