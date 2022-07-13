Suspect arrested in destruction of Trump's Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of using a sledgehammer to destroy Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Officer Andrew Chambers says Jamie Otis was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of felony vandalism. It wasn't immediately known if Otis has an attorney.



The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the popular tourist attraction, says it will take several days to repair Trump's star.



Otis told several media outlets after Wednesday's pre-dawn attack that he originally intended to remove the star. He says he wanted to auction it off to raise funds for the 11 women accusing the presidential candidate of groping them. Trump has denied the groping allegations.



Trump's star was dedicated in recognition of his work on NBC's "The Apprentice."