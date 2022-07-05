Suspect arrested in deadly Thursday morning attack in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION- A man is in jail for his involvement in a shooting that took place Thursday morning in Prairieville.

David Foreman Jr. was arrested after a deadly attack that left one person dead and another injured at a residence on Tillotson Road.

Douglas Tillotson, the home owner was transported to the hospital for his injures, while his neighbor Bryon Hayes was found dead at the scene.

Authorities said they believed the suspect was familiar with the home and the people inside. They also believe the attack was not a home invasion, nor was it random.

APSO officials said the victims were shot in the head.

Foreman is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Foreman was also charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery from a separate incident that occurred in early September.

The incident is still under investigation.