Suspect arrested in Baton Rouge standoff tied to 'running gun battle'

Keandre Washington accused of participating in a running gun battle later barricaded himself in his home to avoid arrest

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested for participating in a 'running gun battle.'

On Sunday, Dec. 22, officers went to Monet Drive in response to a call regarding multiple shots being fired.

Officers say no one was hit during the incident, but two vehicles were damaged.

According to a police report, when officers arrived on the scene they saw Keandre Washington with a weapon, which he fired.

Several eyewitnesses told police that about 30 rounds had been fired by multiple people in what was described as a 'running gun battle.'

Police say they secured an arrest warrant for Washington and another unidentified individual in connection with the incident.

Washington evaded authorities for a few days and when they caught up with him on Friday, Dec. 31, he attempted to dodge them by barricading himself in his home for several hours.

Eventually, he was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and misrepresentation during booking.