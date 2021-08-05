85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested for alleged role in intentionally set house fire on London Avenue

2 hours 42 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 9:06 AM August 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Crystal Campanile

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a house fire that was intentionally set on June 28.

The fire occurred in the 16000 block of London Avenue and the arrest was made just over a month later.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Crystal Campanile was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Trending News

No other details related to the incident are available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days