Suspect arrested for alleged role in intentionally set house fire on London Avenue

Crystal Campanile

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a house fire that was intentionally set on June 28.

The fire occurred in the 16000 block of London Avenue and the arrest was made just over a month later.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Crystal Campanile was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of aggravated arson.

No other details related to the incident are available at this time.