Suspect arrested after threatening hospital
THIBODAUX - A man is now behind bars after reportedly terrorizing a local hospital.
Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Police responded to a call from Thibodaux Regional Health System saying they received "terroristic threats" from 53-year-old Elwin Leboeuf Jr. Both the hospital and a neighboring medical provider went into lockdown as a safety precaution.
Authorities stopped Leboeuf in the 600 block of North Acadia Road while he was en route to the hospital. A firearm was found in his car and confiscated.
Leboeuf has been charged with terrorizing and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He remains there on a $500,000 bond.
