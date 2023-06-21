85°
Suspect arrested after shooting in Siegen Lane shopping center Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police said one person was reportedly shot in the parking lot of Sam's Club off Siegen Lane Tuesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was shot while in the Sam's Club parking lot on North Mall Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday. They were taken to a hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BRPD said a suspect was arrested Wednesday morning. Their identity and motive have not been made clear.
