Suspect armed with BB gun steals woman's vehicle in Covington store parking lot

WBRZ
Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - A woman had her truck stolen when a man walked up to her with a gun in the parking lot of a sporting goods store.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman called police after a man pointed a rifle at her while loading her car in the parking lot of Academy Sports around 9 a.m. Saturday.

She told deputies the man jumped in the driver's seat and took off for I-12.

Deputies watched security footage and saw the man take a BB gun out of its packaging in the store then walk outside into the parking lot.

Two hours later, deputies found the truck in Tangipahoa Parish, but law enforcement officers are still looking for the suspect.

If anyone has any information to assist with the investigation, please call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338. 

