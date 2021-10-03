Latest Weather Blog
Suspect armed with BB gun steals woman's vehicle in Covington store parking lot
COVINGTON - A woman had her truck stolen when a man walked up to her with a gun in the parking lot of a sporting goods store.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman called police after a man pointed a rifle at her while loading her car in the parking lot of Academy Sports around 9 a.m. Saturday.
She told deputies the man jumped in the driver's seat and took off for I-12.
Deputies watched security footage and saw the man take a BB gun out of its packaging in the store then walk outside into the parking lot.
Two hours later, deputies found the truck in Tangipahoa Parish, but law enforcement officers are still looking for the suspect.
Trending News
If anyone has any information to assist with the investigation, please call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Almost a hundred turn out for 2-year-old's vigil in Ascension Parish
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium