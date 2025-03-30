85°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect allegedly runs car into Livingston home, attempts to flee the scene, deputies say
LIVINGSTON — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly crashed a car into a home and then attempted to flee the scene, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the incident happened on March 30 around 2 a.m. at a home on Pleasant Knoll Drive.
Deputies identified 38-year-old Darren Jack as the driver who crashed into the home. He also allegedly struck a mailbox and a light post.
Trending News
Jack was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail and charged with hit and run, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, insurance required, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flash floods swamp part of the region; motorists stranded in some areas...
-
Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2023 homicide; judge also tacks on...
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepares for third straight Elite Eight appearance against UCLA
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...