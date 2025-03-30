Suspect allegedly runs car into Livingston home, attempts to flee the scene, deputies say

LIVINGSTON — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly crashed a car into a home and then attempted to flee the scene, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident happened on March 30 around 2 a.m. at a home on Pleasant Knoll Drive.

Deputies identified 38-year-old Darren Jack as the driver who crashed into the home. He also allegedly struck a mailbox and a light post.

Jack was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail and charged with hit and run, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, insurance required, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated.