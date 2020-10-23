Suspect allegedly leads Ascension deputies on chase before drug bust; two arrested

ASCENSION PARISH - A Thursday night vehicle pursuit that ended with two arrests, the confiscation of a large amount of meth, and a suspect attempting to kick his way out of the back window of a patrol unit began with a reported domestic disturbance that brought Ascension Parish deputies to a home on Beech Street in Gonzales.

On Thursday night, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrived at the Beech Street home ready to question a 27-year-old named Morris Miles, but Miles fled the scene shortly before their arrival.

Not long after this, deputies received another emergency call about the same suspect, stating he was now verbally threatening someone at a home on Mire Road.

When deputies got to the residence on Mire Road, Miles allegedly spotted them and hopped into a vehicle, hoping for a quick getaway.

Authorities say they followed him in their units until Miles stopped at Cannon Road and began fleeing on foot. It was at this point, according to deputies, that they were able to apprehend him.

They also reportedly realized that Miles wasn't working alone. Deputies say a 23-year-old Gonzales woman named Crystal Scott was in the vehicle Miles had been driving.

Officials say the vehicle also contained a significant amount of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.

As Miles was put into a police unit, he allegedly kicked its back window, likely in an escape attempt, and caused minor damage to the vehicle.

Miles was charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated flight from officer, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, simple battery, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, drug paraphernalia, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Scott was charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.